Rockford Police: Shooting victim in critical condition, no arrests made

Rockford Police say the innocent bystander shot during a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon is in critical condition at a local hospital and continues to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The 69-year-old victim was shot while driving his car down Longwood Street near Rural Street. Police say two vehicles, a Maroon Nissan SUV and a Blue Mazda SUV, were driving north on Longwood Street shooting at each other around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when one of the bullets hit the victim.

Police say they have found both vehicles involved in the shooting, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.