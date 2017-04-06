One driver dead after crash in Lee County - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

One driver dead after crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY (WREX) -

A deadly crash in Lee County is now under investigation. 

Authorities say the accident occurred Wednesday just after 3:15 p.m. on Route 30 east of Hamilton Road in Rock Falls. 

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says an SUV and a pickup truck collided head-on near the Howland Creek overpass. 

The driver of the pickup, 39-year-old Robert Stern Jr. of Sterling, died at the hospital. 

The driver of the other vehicle, a 54-year-old woman from Dixon, was taken to the hospital but her condition is unknown. 

Investigators say speed does not look like a factor and the crash remains under investigation. 

