Janesville Schools on soft lockdown; police search for suspect

Police say the Janesville School District is on a soft lockdown while officers investigate a burglary.

The Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary to Armageddon Gun Shop, 2144 W US Highway 14, in Janesville that occurred Tuesday evening.

Police say a large amount of handguns and rifles were stolen. A short time later, police say they found a vehicle that had been set on fire nearby on Pennycook Lane.

Police are now searching for the owner of that vehicle, 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski, of Janesville.

Police say they received information this morning that Jakubowski has been "highly agitated" about political issues and has made threats to steal weapons and use them against public officials or schools.

On Thursday morning around 7:15 a.m. a citizen reported to police that they saw s suspicious person near Lincoln Elementary School, 1821 Conde Street, who appeared to be intoxicated and armed with a gun.

The person is described as a white man, around 6 feet tall, thin build, with facial hair, wearing round glasses, blue jeans, and a green or blue hat, and driving a white 4-door vehicle with a curved rear bumper area.

Authorities, including the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, are now searching for Jakubowski.

Anyone with information about Jakubowski’s location is asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 608-757-7911.