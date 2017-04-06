Serious accident on North Alpine Thursday morning

UPDATE, 10:20 A.M.: Police say all lanes of traffic are now open.

Rockford Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident at Alpine and Eastridge Thursday morning.

Rockford Police say there was a two vehicle head-on crash in the area, with one vehicle ending up going off the road.

Northbound lanes of Alpine will be closed in the area until at least 9:30 a.m.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. One of the people involved is a child.

Two dogs were also involved in the crash. Police say the dogs will be fine and they have been picked up by animal services.