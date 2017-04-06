Four of Rockford's six new alderman share thoughts on the city's crime issues

When it comes to Rockford's newest aldermen, they say their constituents' biggest worry is crime.

"If people feel unsafe to go out, that's not appropriate for the city they live in," says 3rd Ward Alderman-elect Chad Tuneberg. He's taking over Mayor-elect Tom McNamara. He says a majority of the people he met on his campaign trail spoke out about the city's crime problems. Tuneberg says he has experience in combating crime after turning around the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago. He says a big key to success is neighborhoods coming together as a united front.

"Thugs love nothing more than people to stay inside and not associate with their neighbors and put five more locks on their doors. And keep the drapes and blinds shut. It's the neighbors getting out, associating with other neighbors, playing out front instead of outback sometimes. "

Sixth Ward Alderman-elect Natavias Ervins, who takes over Pam Connell's district, has a background as a youth pastor. On top of stronger youth programming, he'd like to see more resources for officers.

"We do need more police out on the street, I believe that would make a huge impact, just the presence alone. That and I believe also strongly that streetlights, do give a sense of security and it eliminates the opportunity for many things to take place."



2nd Ward Alderman-elect Jonathan Logemann, who defeated Jamie Getchius, works as a teacher at Auburn High School. He says the long process of curbing crime starts with giving people the opportunity for a better life.

It's such a complex social issue. It's not going to be solved by simply hiring more police. They always say the greatest social program is a job. I think we need to some comprehensive economics programs too, some job training programs."



A view shared by fellow RPS 205 teacher, and 9th Ward Alderman-elect William Rose. Rose defeated Tina Newburg.

"Yeah we need more police officers on the ground, yes we need a much bigger presence with our police force but we also have to provide people opportunity to live and work here. I think economic development and jobs are a big part of that conversation."

