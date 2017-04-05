New Crusader clinic on North Alpine opening soon

Crusader Community Health is reaching a new part of Rockford.

Crusader is opening a new clinic on North Alpine Road.



It will provide women's health, pediatric and walk-in services.

Crusader says the $7.1 million clinic will reach patients across Rockford.



"This site ended up being the perfect location for us," said Sam Miller, Crusader's Chief Financial Officer. "We wanted something that was center to the community so that people throughout the whole area can access our services."

The official opening for the clinic is April 27.