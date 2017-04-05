Loves Park couple ties the knot underwater

A Loves Park couple took the plunge Wednesday in one of the uniquest ceremonies their guests have ever been to.

"We say a family that dives together, stays together," said Dan Johnson, the father of the bride.

Ana Thorkelsson and Maximillion Anderson didn't want a traditional wedding. The couple met a year ago on a diving trip in the Cayman Islands.



So last week, when they got engaged, their families thought why not start the marriage where the relationship started: underwater.

"It was a lot of work," said Maximillion. "Yes because it was the first one, and I hope it is the last one," chimed in Ana. "It was crazy, crazy but fun," the couple agreed.

The bride's father owns Loves Park Scuba, which is where the ceremony took place.



The same judge, Judge Stephen Nordquist, who married her parents married them. And yes, he, too is a scuba diver.