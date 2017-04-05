YMCA to offer new swim class curriculum

The YMCA in Rockford is getting ready for swimming season.

The Y is launching a new swim lesson curriculum that has more of a skill-based approach rather than age-based.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children from one to four years old.

The Y says this new swim lesson curriculum will better teach kids the importance of safety in and around water.

"It's so important to make sure that your child knows what to do when they're around water," Aquatics Director Jenny Selberg said. "This program really starts from day one doing those things like making sure you don't get in the water unless you've asked to get in the water and things like that, which are really different from what we've taught before.

The swim lessons kick off April 24. The Y offers lessons for children as young as 6 months old, to adults.