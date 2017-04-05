Athlete of the Week - Crystal Mathis

Guilford senior track runner Crystal Mathis is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. Mathis qualified for state in two events as a junior, her first year running track. Mathis was a basketball standout for the Lady Vikings, but track came naturally to her.

"After a couple weeks, I was so in love with it," Mathis said. "It was so new, but I loved it."

Mathis qualified for state in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This year she's adding the 400 to her repertoire.

"She's just an all-around great kid," Guilford girls track coach Erin Huels said. "She's a great leader."

Mathis will play college basketball at Parkland next year. She hopes to finish strong during her final sports season at Guilford and make one more run to state.