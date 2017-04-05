United Way honors 2016 volunteers

The United Way took the time to honor donors and volunteers who make its mission possible.

Its annual luncheon was Wednesday to thank supporters and announce its 2016 fundraising efforts.

A total of $4.2 million was raised in 2016 for its programs which include the strong neighborhoods houses IREAD and other organizations in Winnebago and Boone counties.

Leaders with the United Way say this is all part of a bigger goal of making the area safer and healthier.

"We believe united way is critical to the community, we believe it's critical to the Transform Rockford movement. If we're going to make this a top 25 community by 2025, I think a lot of the path goes right through United Way's work," said Paul Logli, president and CEO.

Logli says a goal in 2017 is to address public safety in the community. He says there are long-term goals in the works but also actions that can be taken immediately.