Belvidere principal honored with Outstanding Principal award

Congratulations to this year's Puri Family Outstanding Principal.

The Golden Apple Award was given to Principal Ben Commare and Belvidere South Middle School.

Since starting at the school in 2010, Mr. Commare developed a lunch intervention program for struggling students.

He's created another honors level course and teachers say he's known for encouraging everyone.

"I guess my philosophy is to do whatever I can do to support them, support the great work that the staff do and piloting new initiatives and trying out different things in the classroom and engaging things for kids," said Commare.

Mr. Commare was chosen based on a teacher survey. That survey showed he scored highest on creating a caring atmosphere.