Blackhawks recall Forsling from Rockford

The NHL's Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have recalled defenseman Gustav Forsling from the Rockford IceHogs.

Forsling, 20, has skated in 30 games with the IceHogs and collected 1g-7a-8pts to go along with 12 PIM. The Linkoping, Sweden, native has also recorded two goals and three assists in 36 NHL games with the Blackhawks this year after making his NHL debut on Oct. 12 vs. St. Louis. He notched his first career NHL goal on Nov. 13 vs. Montreal.