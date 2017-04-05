Veteran's Association offers scholarship for graduating seniors in Winnebago County

Are you a high school student whose family served in the military?

If so there's a scholarship application you'll want to look in to. The Winnebago County Veterans Association is giving away 2 $1,000 scholarships and 2 $500 scholarships. Students must be seniors graduating from a Winnebago County high school and must be related to an honorably discharged veteran.

Students must and submit school records, ACT scores and three letters of reference.

Scholarship applications can be picked up from local veteran service clubs or by email request at srvet6871@gmail.com. Or contact Ray Hughes at 815-979-8278.

Applications must be turned in to the Veteran's Association office in Memorial Hall no later than 2 p.m. Friday April 21. Chosen recipients will be invited to the May 4 meeting of the Winnebago County Veteran's Association at Memorial Hall at 7 p.m.