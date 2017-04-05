Newly elected leaders prepare to collaborate in Winnebago County

Change is in the air in Winnebago County.

"I'm very excited about it," said (R) Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

Tuesday night voters elected a number of new leaders including Tom McNamara for Rockford mayor, Steve Johnson for Machesney Park village president and Greg Jury for Loves Park mayor.

"I feel very comfortable working with them to not only improve loves park but to improve the entire region," Jury said.

They join a county that has another recent change in leadership, with newly elected board chairman Frank Haney.

"I think you're seeing people getting elected to positions that understand both of that. Yes, you need to be proud of the city you represent, but once in a while it's in our best interest to look at ourselves as a region," Haney said.

Haney said that means they need to collaborate and look at combining services when necessary.

"There's a lot of money in the system and so if we can re-look at things that better serve taxpayers? I think that's possible," Haney said.

Haney said that could mean consolidating the Rockford and Winnebago County 911 emergency centers and possibly the election office. One of the goals is saving money.

"We can look at joint purchasing opportunities where they buy something, we buy something, and maybe if we buy it together maybe we save some dollars," Haney said.

Jury said increasing collaboration could also help attract new residents to a county that's losing people.

"I think we need to look into trying to get some high paying, high-skilled jobs, that either kids right out of high school or when they graduate high school will come here," Jury said.

What specific change will come from these new leaders is still up in the air. What we do know is there will be plenty of new faces.

13 News reached out to Tom McNamara for this story but he was not available for an interview.

McNamara and jury will be sworn into their positions on May1st..