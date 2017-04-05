Innocent bystander injured in drive-by shooting in Rockford

An innocent bystander is sent to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Rockford.



Rockford Police say two cars were driving north on Longwood Street near Rural Street and shooting at each other. Another driver, who wasn't involved in the drive-by, was struck by gunfire.



That driver was taken to the hospital and is being treated for serious to critical injuries, according to police.



So far there is no suspect or car description. Police say if you have any information as to what happened, you should call them at 815-966-2900.