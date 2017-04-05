Rockford Police: Suspect attacked guard with flashlight

Rockford Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly attacking a store security guard.

Ryan Allen, 31, has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal trespass to property and criminal damage to property.

Police say officers were called out to W & S Food and Liquor, 1317 Broadway, just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a disorderly person in the store.

The store owners told police they told Allen to leave the business but he refused. The store's security guard then told Allen to leave, and when he did not, the two got into a fight.

Police say Allen grabbed the guard's flashlight and hit him in the head and chest with it. The guard then pulled out his gun and held Allen until police arrived.

Allen is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.