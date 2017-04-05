Woman shot in Rockford Tuesday night - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Woman shot in Rockford Tuesday night

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are investigating after a woman was shot while driving her car Tuesday night. 

Police say officers were called out to the area of Nebraska Road and Wesleyan Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of several gunshots being fired. 

Officers spoke with a 23-year-old victim who told them that she was driving east down Wesleyan Avenue when she heard several shots, then felt a pain in her elbow. She then pulled over and called 911. 

The victim says she believes a small silver sedan was shooting at her vehicle. 

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rockford Police, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

