Woman shot in Rockford Tuesday night

Rockford Police are investigating after a woman was shot while driving her car Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Nebraska Road and Wesleyan Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of several gunshots being fired.

Officers spoke with a 23-year-old victim who told them that she was driving east down Wesleyan Avenue when she heard several shots, then felt a pain in her elbow. She then pulled over and called 911.

The victim says she believes a small silver sedan was shooting at her vehicle.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rockford Police, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.