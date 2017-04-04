Rock Valley College Trustee results

One race that has drawn a lot of attention in the Stateline is the Rock Valley College Board of Trustees.

Much of the disagreement between candidates has been around recent cuts by the board.

There were seven candidates running for three open spots on the RVC Board.

The candidates divided themselves into two groups of three candidates each, plus a seventh candidate running on her own.

The first group is made up of legislative aid Neeley Erickson, planning manager Marlana Dokken and nurse Jennifer Ray. The group says the current board has made tough decisions to keep the school afloat.

The other group is made up of lawyer John Nelson, project manager Paul Gorski and educator Angelique Bodine. They say the board needs to invest in the school rather than make cuts.

The seventh candidate is building support specialist Robin Castillo, who says to avoid future cuts the board should focus on partnerships in the community.

Results are below:

Rock Valley College Trustee 6-Year Term (pick two) - 98% reporting

John M. Nelson 31%

Jennifer Ray 27%

Angelique Bodine 25%

Neeley A. Erickson 18%

Rock Valley College Trustee 2-Year Term (pick one) - 98% reporting

Paul Gorski 55%

Marlana Dokken 25%

Robin Castillo 20%