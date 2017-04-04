Greg Jury elected Mayor of Loves Park

The City of Loves Park has elected a new mayor: Greg Jury.
Jury says he doesn't want to get ahead of himself if elected. He says he wants to make sure there are funds and people to be able to take care of the issues.
Both Jury and Pruitt are aldermen who bring years of experience to the table.
Pruitt ran for mayor in 2013.
