Wet and windy weather slams the Stateline Wednesday

A strong storm system will hit the Stateline with a little bit of everything spring can bring: heavy rain, possibly heavy snow, and strong winds.

The wet weather starts early Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall looks to move through the area, with a portion of the morning featuring heavier snow mixing in with the rain. Because of the warmer air near the surface and the warmer ground, the snow may have a hard time sticking or accumulating. By Wednesday afternoon, rain showers resume, and become light for the rest of Wednesday. North winds will be ramping up through the day, with gusts reaching 35 mph.

By Wednesday evening, rain showers will still be in play, though a second round of heavier snow looks to develop Wednesday night. This round has a better chance of sticking and accumulating, mostly on grass and in fields. However, roads could get a little slushy. Wind gusts ramp up even more, gusting to 40 mph.

The rain/snow mix should leave by Thursday morning, with chilly and very windy weather lasting through the day. North wind gusts again hit 40 mph.

All total, 1" to 2" of rain is possible, with up to 1" of slushy snow in the mix (again, mostly on the grass and not on the roads). This storm should be able to produce rapid cooling at the cloud level, plus heavy snowfall rates to overcome the melting near the ground, which is why we are talking about snow accumulations in the first place. However, those warmer low levels will cut down on a lot of the accumulation, which is why the snow may take until Wednesday night to stick when conditions are cooler.

The heavy rain throughout the day could result in minor flooding, and water on the roads. Take it slow if you see water starting to stay on the roads Wednesday. When the snow starts falling, visibility may go way down, plus roads could be a little slushy Wednesday night, so also take it slower when you see the snowflakes in the sky.

Finally, round up any loose items in the yard or near the house like trash cans and get them in a secure place so they don't blow away in the strong winds. Small branches may fall as well, so be aware of those flying around. There is a slim chance for a few power outages with the strong winds in play.

The weather will settle down and dry up by Thursday night, with calmer weather into the weekend. Check in with the 13 Weather Authority throughout Wednesday for updates on the wet and windy conditions.