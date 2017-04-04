William Pelletier Lands on Skates with IceHogs

William Pelletier's rise to professional hockey is not your typical journey, but as the 13 Sports Authoirty learned, the newest Rockford IceHog has made a smooth transition.

"I had to work a lot harder than some guys that have been drafted."

And it's paying off for William Pelletier, whose road to Rockford was a whirlwind.

"We just won the national championship with Norwich," Pelletier said. "A week later I'm here with Rockford. It's amazing."

"It's a great story," says Rockford head coach Ted Dent. "He's a 24-year old Division III hockey player, undrafted, that came here under the assumption he'd practice. We didn't guarantee he'd play in a game, but after I saw him in the first practice, he's good to go, he can play."

"I can contribute to the team's success, it's an amazing feeling."

It's been an instant impact - in his second professional game, Pelletier piled up four points against Grand Rapids to start the month of April. The diminutive speed demon credits his game to a Stanley Cup champion.

"Back in the day, I think one of my favorite players was Martin St. Louis," said Pelletier. "Like me, he's not a big guy and he can skate. I used to look at him as a role model."

William Pelletier's first taste of pro hockey has been a success, with six more games in Rockford's regular season to cement a strong first impression.