Hononegah field house referendum passes

Voters in the the Hononegah School District voted to approve a referendum on a replacement for the district's collapsed sports dome.
There were a total of 3,626 "yes" votes, 51%, and 3,500 "no" votes, 49%.
The referendum calls for a $17.8 million investment in an 80,000 square foot field house to replace the dome.
The dome collapsed during a winter storm in December 2015.
Voters rejected a $44 million dollar bond referendum in November, 62 percent to 38 percent. The money would have gone towards a new cafeteria, classrooms, a field house, swimming pool and other projects.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.