Hononegah field house referendum passes

Voters in the the Hononegah School District voted to approve a referendum on a replacement for the district's collapsed sports dome.

There were a total of 3,626 "yes" votes, 51%, and 3,500 "no" votes, 49%.

The referendum calls for a $17.8 million investment in an 80,000 square foot field house to replace the dome.

The dome collapsed during a winter storm in December 2015.

Voters rejected a $44 million dollar bond referendum in November, 62 percent to 38 percent. The money would have gone towards a new cafeteria, classrooms, a field house, swimming pool and other projects.