Freeport voters to select new mayor

Freeport voters will elect the city's first part-time mayor Tuesday.

Current Mayor Jim Gitz is not running for re-election. Three candidates are vying for the open seat: Jon Staben, Andrew Crutchfield and Jodi Miller

Staben, of the People's Party, owns JS-Telecom and works for Judson University, two things he says he will give up to focus all his time on being Freeport's mayor.

Andrew Crutchfield is running as an independent. Another business owner, Crutchfield says he plans to tackle issues such as infrastructure and safer neighborhoods if elected.

Citizen Party candidate Jodi Miller is a co-owner of Union Dairy and holds the position as 4th ward alderwoman. If elected, Miller could make history as the first woman to be elected as Mayor of Freeport.

The city is still in the process of a new city manager who will work side-by-side with one of these candidates. The public can meet the semi-finalists for the city manager position during a public forum Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Freeport City Hall.