Police release photos of suspect who attacked woman at gas station

Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a woman and tried to rob her in a gas station Monday.

Police say officers were called out to the Citgo at 2914 West State Street around 12:30 p.m. Monday on a report of an attempted robbery.

Officers spoke with the victim who told them that a man came into the gas station, knocked her to the ground and tried to steal her ring.

The suspect fled the scene on his bicycle after being confronted by store employees.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.