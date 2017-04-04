Belvidere North student charged with making threats online

A Belvidere North High School student has been arrested after allegedly making bomb threats online over the weekend.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old teen has been arrested on felony disorderly conduct charges.

The sheriff's office says they were contacted on Sunday night by a concerned citizen about a bomb threat they saw posted on social media.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with Belvidere North High School officials and area firefighters, worked through the night to conducted a search of the school and the property to insure there was no threat to the students before Monday’s classes.

Authorities say they worked with the social media site and the Internet service provider to identify the suspect. They say he was arrested Monday without incident.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office, 815-544-2144, or Boone County Crime Stoppers, 815-544-7867.