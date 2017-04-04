Rockford Police: Man stabbed during fight in parking lot

Rockford Police say an argument in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon turned violent and ended with one man getting stabbed.

Police say officers were called out to the parking lot of the McDonald's and Mobil gas station in the 2600 block of Charles Street around noon Tuesday on a report of a fight.

Police say two drivers nearly got into a car accident in the parking lot. The two men then got into an argument, with one of the men punching the other and knocking him down.

Police say the victim's friend got out of the car to help, and the suspect then stabbed him in his side.

The two victims drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the punching victim did not seek medical attention. The stabbing victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 40's, 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans. He drove away from the scene in a dark green mid-1990's pick-up truck.