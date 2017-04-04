Freeport Police search for missing teen - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Freeport Police search for missing teen

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
FREEPORT (WREX) -

The Freeport Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a missing teen girl. 

Police say 15-year-old Tori Lynn Novak was last seen March 28. 

Tori was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police believe Tori is in Freeport and may be willingly absent from her home. They say anyone found assisting Tori could be charged with harboring a runaway.

Anyone who has seen Tori or know where she is currently located is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department, 815-235-8222.

