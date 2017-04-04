Rockford aldermanic race results

Every single Rockford aldermanic ward is on Tuesday's election
Here are the results:
Rockford Alderman Ward 1
Tim Durkee (R / Inc.) 68%, 1,845 votes - Winner
Michael Laskonis (D) 32%, 853 votes
Rockford Alderman Ward 2
Jonathan K. Logemann (D) 59%, 1,051 votes - Winner
Jamie Getchius (R / Inc.) 41%, 718 votes
Rockford Alderman Ward 3
Chad Tuneberg (R) 56%, 1,218 votes - Winner
Kayellen DiTomassi (D) 44%, 970 votes
Rockford Alderman Ward 6
Natavis Ervins (D) 59%, 498 votes - Winner
Craig Connell (R) 41%, 340 votes
Rockford Alderman Ward 7
Ann Thompson-Kelly (D / Inc.) 56%, 541 votes - Winner
Bryant Moore (I) 44%, 426 votes
Rockford Alderman Ward 9
William Rose (D ) 57%, 869 votes - Winner
Teena Newburg (I / Inc.) 43%, 659 votes
Rockford Alderman Ward 10
Frank Beach (R / Inc.) 62%, 1,087 votes - Winner
Jim Hughes (D) 32%, 609 votes
Dyanna Walker (I) 7%, 131 votes
Rockford Alderman Ward 12
John Beck (R / Inc.) 48%, 1,087 votes - Winner
Barb Verni-Lau (D ) 44%, 986 votes
Kelly Goodmonson (I) 8%, 169 votes
Rockford Alderman Ward 13
Linda McNeely (D / Inc.) 72%, 454 votes - Winner
Robert Esmond (I) 28%, 174 votes
NOTE: Races in the 4th, 5th, 8th and 11th wards are uncontested.
