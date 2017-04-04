Rockford aldermanic race results

Every single Rockford aldermanic ward is on Tuesday's election

Here are the results:

Rockford Alderman Ward 1

Tim Durkee (R / Inc.) 68%, 1,845 votes - Winner

Michael Laskonis (D) 32%, 853 votes

Rockford Alderman Ward 2

Jonathan K. Logemann (D) 59%, 1,051 votes - Winner

Jamie Getchius (R / Inc.) 41%, 718 votes

Rockford Alderman Ward 3

Chad Tuneberg (R) 56%, 1,218 votes - Winner

Kayellen DiTomassi (D) 44%, 970 votes

Rockford Alderman Ward 6

Natavis Ervins (D) 59%, 498 votes - Winner

Craig Connell (R) 41%, 340 votes

Rockford Alderman Ward 7

Ann Thompson-Kelly (D / Inc.) 56%, 541 votes - Winner

Bryant Moore (I) 44%, 426 votes

Rockford Alderman Ward 9

William Rose (D ) 57%, 869 votes - Winner

Teena Newburg (I / Inc.) 43%, 659 votes

Rockford Alderman Ward 10

Frank Beach (R / Inc.) 62%, 1,087 votes - Winner

Jim Hughes (D) 32%, 609 votes

Dyanna Walker (I) 7%, 131 votes

Rockford Alderman Ward 12

John Beck (R / Inc.) 48%, 1,087 votes - Winner

Barb Verni-Lau (D ) 44%, 986 votes

Kelly Goodmonson (I) 8%, 169 votes

Rockford Alderman Ward 13

Linda McNeely (D / Inc.) 72%, 454 votes - Winner

Robert Esmond (I) 28%, 174 votes

NOTE: Races in the 4th, 5th, 8th and 11th wards are uncontested.