13 WREX searching for talented Stateline kids to feature in new segment

Do you know a ROCK-STAR? Then 13 WREX wants to hear from you!

We are searching for the most talented kids in the Stateline to feature in an upcoming segment.

Do they sing? Play an instrument? Have a hidden talent? Rockford's got talent, and we know it! So help us with this positive local news series.

We will feature the brightest, most talented three kids nominated.

Nominees have to be 18-years-old or under and live in Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, Ogle or Lee counties.

To nominate a child, email news@wrex.com. Please include the name and hometown of the child, and a brief description of what makes them stand out above the rest. Don't forget to include your contact information so we can follow up with you if your nominee is chosen.

Be creative! Send us pictures or videos of your little ROCK-STAR! We can't wait to hear from you!