Four candidates vying to become Rockford's next mayor

Mayor Larry Morrissey has been the leader of Rockford for the past 12 years.

But in just a few weeks Morrissey will move his office out of City Hall and Tuesday night city residents will find out who is going to take his spot.

Republican businessman Brian Leggero, Independent businessman Ronnie Manns, Independent engineer Rudy Valdez and Democratic third ward alderman Tom McNamara are vying to be the city's next leader. Click here to learn more about all four candidates.

Much of this race has centered around crime and growing job opportunities in Rockford, as well as how to bring new tourists and residents to the city.

The candidates are spread out across the city holding election parties Tuesday night. 13 News will talk with the winner of the mayoral race once the results are final.

Polls close at 7 p.m.