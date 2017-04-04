Todd Smith sentenced to 59 years in prison

Todd Smith, the Machesney Park man convicted of murdering his wife Katrina, has been sentenced to 59 years in prison.

Smith received 55 years for homicide and another four years in prison for concealment of a homicide.

Smith was convicted of murder at a jury trial in January. He faced up to life in prison. Smith will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

Police say Katrina Smith was last seen when she left her home in October 2012 to run errands and never came back.

Katrina's body was found November 9, 2012 in the Rock River near Byron by an off-duty firefighter fishing in the area. Todd Smith was arrested a few days later and charged with murder.

