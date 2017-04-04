Strong winds knock down power lines in Rockford Monday

Downed power lines could have sparked a fire in a Rockford neighborhood Monday but it was avoided thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and first responders.

Cherry Valley Fire Department Chief Joe Corl says firefighters were called to a possible roof fire Monday afternoon.

"When we arrived, there were power lines down and the power was shut off," Corl says.

According to the fire chief, a tree knocked down the power lines on Highcrest Road just before 5 p.m. Neighbors say they heard a loud noise and then the humming of electrical surges coming from the roof.

No one was injured, but now neighbors are not sure about the damage to their homes.

"We don't know if anything else, you know microwaves, TV's or anything else is ruined because we don't have any power to find out" says neighbor John Ziola.

Ziola says his insurance company is putting his family up in a hotel for the night but says Com-Ed could be working on the power lines for the next few days.