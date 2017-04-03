Donation helps buy books for kids

Success by six.



That's what two local organizations are trying to achieve.

Rockford United Labor is donating $9,000 to the United Way's school readiness initiative called "Success by 6."



The program provides a free book each month to more than 4,000 children under six in the Rockford area.



"We've been teamed up with United Way for decades," said Ed Zurowski, the chairman of the United Way Golf Play Day. "This was just a new program they started five-plus years ago, and we just thought it was a great idea to help kids get an early start on their education."

The donation is made from proceeds of Rockford United Labor's annual golf play day.