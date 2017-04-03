Winnebago County Board meets to discuss possible court order

The clock is ticking for Winnebago County Board Members. They have until May 1st to figure out a budget issue before it heads to court.

In a letter sent to Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney, the Winnebago County Board and County Treasurer Susan Goral, 17th Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Joseph McGraw says the county has not provided the courts with a proper amount of funding and that he plans on filing an order to get that funding.

In the letter, McGraw says the county "has not satisfied its constitutional obligation to provide adequate resources to ensure the proper operation of the court system."

Judge McGraw claims his findings show the county has attempted to impose restrictions on the court's personnel decisions; that the county has withdrew funding from the court as a way to interfere with personnel decisions; that the county has rejected a budget amendment that would allow the courts to comply with a recent Illinois Supreme Court mandate; and that the county has refused to fund the hiring of a new bailiff, a position that is necessary because of a new judgeship.

Judge McGraw says Winnebago County Courts have been struggling with funding for years and that filing this order is a "last resort." He says the court will delay filing the formal order until May 1.

Monday night Winnebago County Board members met in closed session for nearly two hours. They discussed McGraw's letter. An issue that board chairman Frank Haney says isn't personal.

"We're trying fiscal responsibility with also the idea of funding our priorities and so we do so respectfully. We're trying to do our due diligence. We respect the people who have made the request. This is not personal. It's not a personality conflict, it's a math problem."

Before the board went into closed session Haney announced the county's projected Public Safety Sales Tax Revenue is projected to be over $800,000 under budget. If that continues, the county is looking at a more than $2 million deficit.

"Before we say yes we need to be responsible. We can't just look at this quarter. As much as it would be easy and make the media go away, and the judge happy, that doesn't mean it's the right thing for the community. We need long term budget solutions."

Haney says he's hopeful the board will have an update or announcement on the matter in the coming weeks.