M & M Dari Ripple celebrates 25 years of family ownership - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

M & M Dari Ripple celebrates 25 years of family ownership

Posted:
SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) -

An ice cream shop in South Beloit is celebrating a big milestone.

M & M Dari Ripple has been in South Beloit since 1952 and 25 years ago one resident bought it and it's been family owned ever since.

And good news--it's now open for the season.

"It's great, I love the people, it's fun to watch when parents come to little kids and give them their first treat.it's a blast," Owner Michael Peterson said.

M & M Dari Ripple is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.