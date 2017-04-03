M & M Dari Ripple celebrates 25 years of family ownership

An ice cream shop in South Beloit is celebrating a big milestone.

M & M Dari Ripple has been in South Beloit since 1952 and 25 years ago one resident bought it and it's been family owned ever since.

And good news--it's now open for the season.

"It's great, I love the people, it's fun to watch when parents come to little kids and give them their first treat.it's a blast," Owner Michael Peterson said.

M & M Dari Ripple is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.