Dancing with Dinos event this weekend at Burpee

Celebrating women in science is what Burpee Museum will be doing on Saturday.

It's hosting Dancing with the Dinos. Preschool through middle school girls are encouraged to come with their date, whether it's dad, mom or grandparents. They'll spend the evening learning about the impact women have made in science.

"So the idea is lets help girls see themselves as scientists, as mathmeticians, as engineers to get excited about the things that can happen to them in science and start to believe that the possibility is real for them too," said Anne Weerda with the Burpee Board of Trustees.

Dancing with the Dinos is on Saturday. It's $45 per ticket for daughter and date and $35 per ticket for member daughter and date.