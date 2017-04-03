Wired Cafe to donate portion of sales toward bus passes for veterans

Grabbing a cup of coffee from a Rockford cafe will help local veterans get around.

All through April, Wired Cafe in downtown Rockford, will donate $1 from all daily specials to buy bus passes for veterans. Wired says a regular customer, who's also a veteran himself, got talking with staff about the need for bus passes to get around to doctor's appointments and such. That's what inspired this idea for the cafe.

"If it wasn't for the community we wouldn't have business so you just want to give back," Owner Crystal Douglas said. "It's a no brainer you want to give back to those who helped you succeed."

Wired Cafe is also accepting any bus passes to donate to the veterans.