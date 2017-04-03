Digging Deeper: Refund complaints exceed $1k for CoCo Key in Rockford



A Rockford business condemned over a year ago for health code violations is accused of owing customers hundreds of dollars.

That's what 13 WREX uncovered after a viewer reached out to us for help saying CoCo Key Water Resort owes her nearly $200 for a gift certificate it can't honor.

"I feel like it's thievery," said Suzanne Waggoner.

Waggoner is fed up with CoCo Key Water Resort.

"They were so excited to go. And couldn't go and couldn't go," she said.

Waggoner bought a $170 gift certificate from the water park inside the Clock Tower Resort for her granddaughter's Christmas present back in December of 2014.

"My daughter kept scheduling a time for them to go and it would be canceled. Due to there were several excuses. But usually it had to do with the water park being temporarily closed down," Waggoner said.

A year went by and the park renewed her gift card to use in 2016. But once again, "The whole year continued, the same problem. The park is closed, the park is closed," said Waggoner.



CoCo Key closed in August 2015 for health and safety violations. According to the Winnebago Health Department, it's made no progress toward reopening. Since then, the Better Business Bureau says nearly a dozen people, like Suzanne, filed complaints for a refund.

"They had been told they were undergoing renovation and the water park would eventually reopen and that the gift certificate would be usable at that time. Well that hasn't happened," said Dennis Horton, director of the BBB in Rockford,.

BBB records show a customer from Amboy says CoCo Key owes them a $250 refund because the park was closed during their stay.

Another customer from Roscoe complained the water park was closed and they couldn't use their gift card, so they want $192 refunded.

And a customer from Romeoville wants a $386 refund, saying they were unable to use the water park during their stay because it wasn't clean.

In total, the BBB reports more than $1,000 worth of refund complaints against CoCo Key.

"I only saw of our complaints, one that was a resolution. The others either went unanswered or unresolved," said Horton.

13 WREX tried contacting the company listed as the manager for CoCo Key, Beltway Hospitality. That number is disconnected. But there is another company name associated with Beltway Hospitality called Allied Hospitality. On Friday we left a message after asking to speak with someone about CoCo Key. Our message was not returned. On Monday, a woman answered the phone and hung up on us.

Waggoner has given up trying to reach the company but she hasn't given up on her fight.

"I would like CoCo Key to give me a refund and I would also like CoCo Key to refund the other patrons that they dumped gift certificates on when they knew they were in financial trouble. And they still continued to sell gift certificates," she said.

If you believe CoCo Key owes you a refund, you can file a complaint with the BBB. The phone number there is (815) 963-2222.

If you have a Digging Deeper story you'd like us to look into, email us at DiggingDeeper@wrex.com