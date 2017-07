Looking to sell something you create?

The North End City Market in Rockford is taking applications for vendors.



It's been a weekly tradition for years for people on the north end of Rockford near the Auburn Street roundabout.



It's full of fresh, local products and food.



It's held every Saturday from May 13 to October 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



To print off the vendor application, click here.