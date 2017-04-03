RVC layoffs divide board candidates

It's been a year full of challenges at Rock Valley College.

"In one word I would say turmoil," says Rock Valley College board candidate Neeley Erickson.

"There's been a lot of instability," says Rock Valley College board candidate Angelique Bodine.

The lack of a state budget has forced the school to layoff faculty, cut classes and increase tuition.

"It's not due to the financial mismanagement of the college. It's due to the instability of the state of Illinois to pass a budget," Erickson says.

That statement is perhaps the main point of disagreement between the two groups of three candidates, and a 7th running on her own.

Legislative aid Neeley Erickson, planning manager Marlana Dokken and nurse Jennifer Ray make up the first group. They say relations between the board and faculty need to improve, but say the board's tough decisions have allowed RVC to stay afloat.

"I'm not sure that I would have been able to do it any differently, but I like to make sure that things are done in a procedurally, just manner. That means when you have community involvement and involvement from faculty and students...they understand why," Dokken says.

But others don't agree with the board's approach..

"This board wants to suck the life out of the college and radically change its identity," says Rock Valley College board candidate John Nelson.

Lawyer John Nelson is part of the other three person group. The candidates include Nelson, project manager Paul Gorski and educator Angelique Bodine.

"We need to be expanding what we are offering our students and the opportunities rather than narrowing the scope of opportunities," Bodine says.

Building support specialist Robin Castillo, who is running separately from the two groups, says one way to avoid cuts is to more frequently assess teacher contracts and class offerings.

"It needs to be more frequent, so that we don't have to come to this kind of situation, running several classes that could be the same class," Castillo says.

Whatever decision voters it's likely the lack of a state budget will give the next board some challenges down the road.