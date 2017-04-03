Al Grace, Rockford businessman and musician, dies at 98

Al Grace, a well-known Rockford businessman and musician, died Monday at the age of 98.



Alfonso Graceffa, later shortened to Grace, was born Dec. 4, 1918 in Aragona, Sicily. He left Sicily for Rockford with his family when he was 10 years old.



He graduated from Rockford High School in 1935 and served in the United States Army in WWII before coming back to the area. He married Marie Kronaizl in Rockford on Sept. 28, 1947.



He opened Al Grace Appliance back in 1962 in a location on 9th Street. He started with appliance repairs, but then branched out in to retail in the 1970s. He opened the current location off Riverside Boulevard in 1999.



The business became known around the community for its famous "peanut sales" and the tagline "Al Grace...Appliances and other neat schtuff."



Back in 2008, 13 News sat down with Grace on his 90th birthday. Then, he said he was seeing the worst financial times since opening his business. But he promised it would survive, and offered this advice to other business owners: "If you treat people good, they will come back. One bad mouth, one bad customer, it's about 10 people you lose. One good customer, you gain about 20 people."



Aside from his business, he was well-known for his musical talent. He was a leader of his orchestra, playing before and after the war, until 1960. He played high school dances, weddings and other events.



He was named the Italian Gallery Man of the Year in 2015 by the Ethnic Heritage Museum.



Grace is survived by his children, Lou (Joan) Graceffa, Sue (Brad) Born, Randy Graceffa; grandchildren Erica (Jason) Butz, Aaron Graceffa, Casey (Matt) Lepley, Derek (Sheri) Born; and seven great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Church.