Suspects steal cash, jewelry during home invasion in Boone County Monday

Authorities in Boone County are investigating a home invasion that occurred Monday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home in 9300 block of Ridgeview Road in Boone County just before noon Monday on a report of an armed robbery and home invasion with possible shots being fired.

The victim told deputies that three suspects came into her home armed with guns and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office worked with an Illinois State Police K9 team to search of the area. They say at this time the three suspects remain at large.

Authorities believe the suspects fled the area in an older model blue SUV.

The investigation is ongoing and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about this crime to call 815-544-2144 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-544-7867.