Police investigate home invasion in Rockford Monday

Rockford Police are investigating an armed home invasion that occurred Monday afternoon.

Police say officers were called out to a home in the 2200 block of Custer Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Monday. Police spoke with three people at the home who said six men armed with handguns came inside the house, forced them into the garage and told them to get on the floor with their heads down and count to 100.

The victims said two of the suspects stood over them while the four others searched the home.

Police say a younger child was also inside the home at the time.

No one was injured during the break-in.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.