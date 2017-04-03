Gas prices up locally, national over past week - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Gas prices up locally, national over past week

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The price of gasoline has gone up nearly a dime around Rockford of the past week. 

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford is now $2.31, up 9.8 cents from a week ago.

Rockford's price increase is in line with the national trend. Nationally, gas prices went up 4.3 cents, averaging $2.32 per gallon. 

In Rockford gas prices are 30.9 cents higher than one year ago and 2.0 cents higher than a month ago. 

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.33 per gallon, 11.5 cents from last week; Madison, $2.29 per gallon, up 11.6 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.55 per gallon, up 8.3 cents from last week.

Data from GasBuddy.com

