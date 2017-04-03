Beloit Police: Man charged with attempted homicide after attacki - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Beloit Police: Man charged with attempted homicide after attacking roommate

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
BELOIT (WREX) -

The Beloit Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly attacking his roommate.

Police say Bennie Jones, 53, has been charged with attempted homicide. He is now being held in the Rock County Jail. 

Police say officers were called out to a home in the 700 block of Brooks Street around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning to investigate. They say Jones attacked his roommate, a 49-year-old man, with an "edged weapon."

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital. 

Jones was found by police later in the day and arrested without incident. 

