Rockford Police arrest parolee on drug charges

Rockford Police say they have arrested a suspect on drug charges after investigating a street fight Sunday.

Police say Brandon Voss, 35, of Rockford has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1000 feet of school. He is currently on parole.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Rockton Avenue and Whitman Street Sunday on a report of gunshots in the area. A short time later officers were called to the 700 block of North Winnebago Street were several people were fighting in the street. Police broke up the fight and began speaking with people in the area.

Police say Voss was there and began walking away from officers. Police say officers saw Voss drop baggies containing heroin and cocaine as he walked away and arrested him.

Voss is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.