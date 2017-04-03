Rockford, Machesney Park Gordmans stores to close

Gordmans has announced which of its stores will be closing, and both Stateline stores are on the chopping block.

Gordmans Stores, Inc. announced it was filing for bankruptcy protection in March. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company has stores in 22 states, including locations in Rockford and Machesney Park.

Last week, Stage Stores, Inc. announced that it had acquired about half of the Gordmans locations and planned on keeping them open, with the other stores getting liquidated.

Click here for the complete list of store closings. Click here for the list of Gordmans stores that will remain open.