Residents around Illinois are now just one day away from the April election.

But someone who Stateline residents will not be voting on Tuesday: Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey, who is stepping down after 12 years as the city's top leader.

Last week, 13 News anchors Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley sat down with Mayor Morrissey and talked about his successes, his regrets and his vision for Rockford after he leaves office.