No one injured in Rockford house fire early Sunday

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford home was damaged after officials say a fire broke out in the basement of the house early Sunday morning.

The fire was at a home at 3841 Ashwinton Way.

Fire crews did not have to use water because they say the fire was self-extinguished. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the fire caused about $20,000 in damage.

