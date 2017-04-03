No one injured in Rockford house fire early Sunday

A Rockford home was damaged after officials say a fire broke out in the basement of the house early Sunday morning.
The fire was at a home at 3841 Ashwinton Way.
Fire crews did not have to use water because they say the fire was self-extinguished. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials say the fire caused about $20,000 in damage.
