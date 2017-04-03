Cardinals Walk Off Cubs on Opening Night

The Chicago Cubs began their World Series defense in St. Louis, mounting a comeback, and then falling in the bottom of the 9th to the Cardinals in a 4-3 loss.

Randal Grichuk delivered a bases-loaded walkoff single against Mike Montgomery, completing a 3-RBI opener for the Cardinals.

Down 3-0 in the top of the 9th after Carlos Martinez stymied the Cubs offense to the tune of 10 strikeouts, Willson Contreras smashed a three-run home run for Chicago before the comeback ran out of steam.

Jon Lester went five innings, striking out seven and allowing one earned run. That tally was scored by former Cub turned Cardinal Dexter Fowler, who came home on a sacrifice fly.

Kyle Scwharber registered two hits in the leadoff spot.